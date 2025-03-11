Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.44 and last traded at $42.44, with a volume of 400006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 7.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Articles

