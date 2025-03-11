LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Up 6% – Here’s Why

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.06. 1,645,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 3,238,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the third quarter worth about $29,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

