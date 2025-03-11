Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.41 EPS

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The coupon company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($1.41), Zacks reports. Groupon had a return on equity of 91.94% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Groupon Price Performance

Shares of Groupon stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,620. The firm has a market cap of $388.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. Groupon has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $19.56.

Get Groupon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on GRPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.