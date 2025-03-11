Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Announces Earnings Results

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 1,250.32%.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ DNTH traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 299,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,001. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

