Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Trading 30.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 30.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 111,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 37,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Ximen Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$8.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

