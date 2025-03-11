Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Trading 30.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 30.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 111,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 37,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Ximen Mining Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$8.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25.
About Ximen Mining
Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ximen Mining
- What is a Dividend King?
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.