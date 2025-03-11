Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Down 6.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.83. 890,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,316,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NTLA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $91.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market capitalization of $962.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $326,509.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,780.70. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $352,551 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 866.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

