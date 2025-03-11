iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 486,475 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the previous session’s volume of 136,780 shares.The stock last traded at $51.70 and had previously closed at $51.73.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.85.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLOA. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,631,000.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

