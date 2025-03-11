iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 486,475 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the previous session’s volume of 136,780 shares.The stock last traded at $51.70 and had previously closed at $51.73.
iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.85.
iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares AAA CLO Active ETF
iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Company Profile
The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
