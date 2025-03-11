Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 254159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The company has a market cap of C$69.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

