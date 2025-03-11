Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$147.00 and last traded at C$145.35, with a volume of 849779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$140.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$122.14.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance
Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Agnico Eagle Mines
In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 17,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total transaction of C$2,005,962.24. Also, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$121.80, for a total value of C$2,740,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,269 shares of company stock worth $8,396,572. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agnico Eagle Mines
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.