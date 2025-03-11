Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$147.00 and last traded at C$145.35, with a volume of 849779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$140.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$122.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$131.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$119.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agnico Eagle Mines

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 17,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total transaction of C$2,005,962.24. Also, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$121.80, for a total value of C$2,740,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,269 shares of company stock worth $8,396,572. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

