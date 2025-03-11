Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW). In a filing disclosed on March 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Snowflake stock on February 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) on 2/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) on 2/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 2/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/10/2025.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.75. 7,541,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,433,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $194.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 113,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 44.5% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $2,324,662.34. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 308,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,045,786.68. The trade was a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $517,959.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,073,269. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,923 shares of company stock worth $49,689,983. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.