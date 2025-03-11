Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.83, Zacks reports. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.10%.

Shares of HRTG stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,470. The stock has a market cap of $363.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Heritage Insurance announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

