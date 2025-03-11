Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08, Zacks reports. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 591.84% and a negative net margin of 625.06%.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ VRCA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. 384,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,651. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) by 347.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.32% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

