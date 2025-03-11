iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,439,220 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 1,191,969 shares.The stock last traded at $22.34 and had previously closed at $22.41.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Latin America 40 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILF. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.