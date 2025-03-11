First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 46,457 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 24,915 shares.The stock last traded at $129.63 and had previously closed at $128.87.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.33. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.04.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.2752 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
