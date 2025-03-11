Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Stock Price Up 7.3% – Still a Buy?

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.78 and last traded at $22.81. 632,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,156,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solaris Energy Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.96%.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

