Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 13896819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 6.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39).

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.03%. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is currently 126.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 6.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

