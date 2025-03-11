RXO (NYSE:RXO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.43 and last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 390681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RXO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of RXO from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on RXO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on RXO from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RXO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.93.

Get RXO alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RXO

RXO Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.67.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RXO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of RXO by 439.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 38,970 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,004,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RXO by 71.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 113,685 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RXO by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 196,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 112,073 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.