Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 210.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.08. 195,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,239. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of research firms have commented on SMSI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

