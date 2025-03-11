Michael P. Gallagher Sells 135 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $16,494.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,839.28. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CPT stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.48. The company had a trading volume of 829,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,818. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.54 and its 200 day moving average is $119.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 80.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPT

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.