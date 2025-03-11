Insider Buying: Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Director Buys 1,120 Shares of Stock

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. This trade represents a 3.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.32. 2,664,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,829. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

SEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price target on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

