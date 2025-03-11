Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $127,232.32. This trade represents a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $4.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.58. 2,826,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $219.77.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ELF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.94.
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.
