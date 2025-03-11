Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Director Robert S. Keane Sells 77,099 Shares

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) Director Robert S. Keane sold 77,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $1,892,780.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,794.30. This trade represents a 92.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 590,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $867.09 million, a PE ratio of -129.41 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. Astronics Co. has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $25.54.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.27. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $208.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Astronics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the third quarter worth approximately $756,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Astronics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 367.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

