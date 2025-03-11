Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) CAO Lazarus Krikorian Sells 2,000 Shares

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total transaction of $520,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,249.24. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Cencora Stock Performance
Shares of Cencora stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $260.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,532,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $262.93.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.
Cencora Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Cencora
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Cencora by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on COR shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.90.
About Cencora
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cencora
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.