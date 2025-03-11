Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) CAO Lazarus Krikorian Sells 2,000 Shares

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total transaction of $520,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,249.24. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Cencora stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $260.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,532,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $262.93.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Cencora by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on COR shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.90.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

