Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.22

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 2.22 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vail Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 71.5% per year over the last three years. Vail Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 106.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $8.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $8.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.6%.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 7.9 %

NYSE MTN traded up $12.18 on Tuesday, reaching $165.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $151.99 and a 1 year high of $233.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.90 and a 200-day moving average of $176.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTN. Mizuho lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.67.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

