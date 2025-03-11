Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.22

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 2.22 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
Vail Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 71.5% per year over the last three years. Vail Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 106.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $8.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $8.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.6%.
Vail Resorts Stock Up 7.9 %
NYSE MTN traded up $12.18 on Tuesday, reaching $165.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $151.99 and a 1 year high of $233.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.90 and a 200-day moving average of $176.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTN. Mizuho lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.67.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vail Resorts
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.