Insider Buying: SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Director Purchases 125,000 Shares of Stock

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) Director John C. Dorman acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,958. The trade was a 119.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SmartRent Stock Down 2.2 %
SmartRent stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,497. SmartRent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $218.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.92.
SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.78 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on SmartRent from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, SmartRent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SmartRent
SmartRent Company Profile
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SmartRent
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.