Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading 3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $113.50 and last traded at $111.75. 3,311,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 7,449,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.49.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.2235 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,023,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

