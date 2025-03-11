MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $247.50 and last traded at $247.52. 6,829,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 18,821,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $536.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 3.36.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its position in MicroStrategy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

