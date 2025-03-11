IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Up 3.2% – Still a Buy?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.18 and last traded at $18.85. 7,832,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 13,906,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson upgraded IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 2.50.

In other IonQ news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $290,661.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 926,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,524,108.08. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $29,828.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 592,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,563,438. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,480 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IonQ by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,614,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 135,851 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 34.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 111,435 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,631,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in IonQ by 196.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IonQ by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,260,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,240,000 after buying an additional 75,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

