Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Trading Down 7.9% – Time to Sell?

Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.37. 35,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 193,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Auna from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auna stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

