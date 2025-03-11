SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.72. 11,012,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 42,001,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SOUN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. Research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 277,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $5,903,526.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,473,322 shares in the company, valued at $31,308,092.50. This trade represents a 15.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 37,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $760,417.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 698,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,173,987.80. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,024,777 shares of company stock valued at $20,412,443 in the last ninety days. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

