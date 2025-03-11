WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 239,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 163,729 shares.The stock last traded at $48.07 and had previously closed at $48.70.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

