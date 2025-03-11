Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Up 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $192.50 and last traded at $190.91. 12,475,837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 29,436,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Broadcom Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.88 billion, a PE ratio of 157.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at $76,809,191.40. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,886,323.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,728,221.66. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

