Promising Toy Stocks To Follow Now – March 11th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Tractor Supply, Burlington Stores, Kroger, and Dollar General are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks refer to shares of companies that are often treated more like collectibles or speculative playthings rather than serious long-term investments. They tend to be highly volatile and driven by investor enthusiasm, social media trends, or market hype rather than strong fundamental performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $930.33. 1,524,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $697.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $989.94 and its 200-day moving average is $944.28.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.99. 14,019,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,734,546. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.37. 4,752,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,005,100. The firm has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,612,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.79. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

NYSE BURL traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.41. The stock had a trading volume of 774,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,158. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $174.64 and a 12 month high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.81. 2,686,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,822,020. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Shares of DG stock traded down $5.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.75. 2,196,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,679. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

