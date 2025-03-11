Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 11th (BOO, CRW, DOM, FNV, GSF, HL, ITRK, NCLH, PAAS, RR)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 11th:

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Craneware (LON:CRW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$152.00 price target on the stock.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $5.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.50.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its strong-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. Tigress Financial currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a hold rating.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

STV Group (LON:STVG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at KGI Securities. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Veren (TSE:VRN) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a tender rating. They currently have C$12.60 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$11.00.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$13.00 price target on the stock.

