Metals One (LON:MET1) Shares Down 10.3% – Here’s Why

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01). Approximately 6,335,413 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 2,771,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.17 ($0.02).
Metals One Trading Down 13.6 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.48. The firm has a market cap of £3.12 million and a P/E ratio of -7.75.
About Metals One
Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.
