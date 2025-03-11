Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.20 and last traded at $66.62, with a volume of 25201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 100,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

