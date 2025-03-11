Karman (NYSE:KRMN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.42, but opened at $27.73. Karman shares last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 112,208 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on KRMN. Baird R W raised shares of Karman to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Karman in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Karman in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Karman in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Karman in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

