Top Gold Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 11th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Freeport-McMoRan, Cadence Design Systems, and Barrick Gold are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares in companies engaged in the mining, extraction, or exploration of gold. These stocks often attract investors seeking exposure to the precious metal and can serve as a hedge against economic uncertainty and inflation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.42. 40,068,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,126,391. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.14. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $66.91.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE KO traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.70. 11,334,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,972,160. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $73.53.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.26. 8,038,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,158,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $33.98 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.28. 1,082,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.32 and its 200-day moving average is $285.16. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $230.30 and a 12-month high of $328.99.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $18.26. 10,435,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,484,512. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.58.

