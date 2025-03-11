Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Buys C$14,486.40 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Hermanus Jacobus Nieuwoudt bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.24 per share, with a total value of C$14,486.40.

Shares of CMG stock traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.33. 157,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,763. The company has a market cap of C$591.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.82. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$7.17 and a 1 year high of C$14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 65.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Cibc World Mkts cut Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ventum Financial lowered their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.13.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

