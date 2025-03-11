Quantum Computing Stocks To Watch Now – March 11th

Rigetti Computing, IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Booz Allen Hamilton, Quantum Computing, Rigetti Computing, and AmpliTech Group are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks refer to shares issued by companies that are researching, developing, or deploying quantum computing technologies. These stocks offer investors exposure to an emerging field that leverages principles of quantum mechanics to potentially revolutionize computing power, though they often come with high volatility due to the early stage of the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.85. 35,110,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,541,177. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IONQ stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.69. 12,407,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,924,010. IonQ has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 2.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 26,260,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,113,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. D-Wave Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

BAH traded down $3.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,904. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $190.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAH

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Quantum Computing stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,363,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,382,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.37 million, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 3.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. Quantum Computing has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

Rigetti Computing (RGTIW)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ RGTIW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,486. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTIW

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Shares of AmpliTech Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.48. 117,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,140. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -1.21. AmpliTech Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPG

Featured Stories