Promising Lithium Stocks To Research – March 11th

Exxon Mobil, Arcadium Lithium, and Rio Tinto Group are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares in companies that explore for, mine, and process lithium—the light metal critical for manufacturing batteries for electric vehicles, electronics, and energy storage systems. These stocks are often seen as a key investment in the growing renewable energy and clean technology sectors due to the increasing global demand for lithium-powered solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded down $2.74 on Tuesday, reaching $109.06. 8,624,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,963,736. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $473.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Arcadium Lithium (ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

NYSE ALTM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.85. 93,149,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,077,770. Arcadium Lithium has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $5.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.44. 1,689,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $57.85 and a 52-week high of $74.24.

