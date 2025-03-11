Cybersecurity Stocks To Follow Today – March 11th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, Emerson Electric, Fortinet, and SentinelOne are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares in companies that specialize in protecting computer systems, networks, and data from cyber threats and attacks. These companies offer products and services such as antivirus software, firewalls, data encryption, and security consulting, making them vital players in the technology and information security sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,690,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,504,221. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CRWD traded up $20.86 on Tuesday, hitting $329.72. 3,492,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,949,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 645.41, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $386.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.80.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.71. 1,863,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,077. The stock has a market cap of $118.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.94, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.80. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $132.50 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

NYSE:DELL traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,068. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.68.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $96.62 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.78.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of FTNT traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,237. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.19. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82.

SentinelOne (S)

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

SentinelOne stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,454,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,826. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.78.

