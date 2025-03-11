Top Blue Chip Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 11th

Karman, NetSol Technologies, RF Industries, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of well-established companies with a long history of reliable performance and financial stability. They often pay consistent dividends and are considered safer investments, making them popular among conservative and long-term investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

KRMN traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,893. Karman has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NetSol Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,476. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 million, a PE ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 1.01.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RFIL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.96. 3,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,144. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Shares of FBGRX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.25 and a 200-day moving average of $222.89.

