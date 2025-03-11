National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Stock Price

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$74.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.89.

Get GFL ENVIRON-TS alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GFL ENVIRON-TS

GFL ENVIRON-TS Stock Performance

GFL ENVIRON-TS Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.