Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) PT Set at C$12.78 by Fundamental Research

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$12.78 price objective by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s current price.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Shares of TSE AI traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.47. 101,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,272. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.16. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$10.31 and a 52-week high of C$12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$496.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.21.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp is a non-banking finance company providing residential and commercial mortgages that lends funds in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Its objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders’ equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

