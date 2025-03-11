Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) PT Set at C$12.78 by Fundamental Research

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$12.78 price objective by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s current price.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
Shares of TSE AI traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.47. 101,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,272. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.16. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$10.31 and a 52-week high of C$12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$496.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.21.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atrium Mortgage Investment
- What is a Special Dividend?
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.