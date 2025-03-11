Raymond James Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Price

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.91% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Pollard Banknote Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacturing, development, and sale of lottery and charitable gaming products throughout the world. Its operating segments are Lotteries and charitable gaming and eGaming systems. It provides instant tickets and lottery services including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, digital products, Social InstantsTM, retail management services, and instant ticket vending machines.
