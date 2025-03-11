Raymond James Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Price

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

About Pollard Banknote

Shares of TSE PBL traded down C$2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.17. 25,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,909. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Pollard Banknote has a 52 week low of C$17.95 and a 52 week high of C$37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$611.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.63.

(Get Free Report)

Pollard Banknote Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacturing, development, and sale of lottery and charitable gaming products throughout the world. Its operating segments are Lotteries and charitable gaming and eGaming systems. It provides instant tickets and lottery services including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, digital products, Social InstantsTM, retail management services, and instant ticket vending machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.