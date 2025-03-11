RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Acquired Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in RTX stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $127.16. The company had a trading volume of 738,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $89.44 and a 12-month high of $135.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.90.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. This represents a 21.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in RTX by 2,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

