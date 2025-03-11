Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Block stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

Block Price Performance

NYSE XYZ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,913,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,389,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.54 and a twelve month high of $99.26.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Block had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $103,159.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,329.68. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $446,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,585,253.28. This represents a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,967 shares of company stock worth $1,649,113. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on XYZ. Barclays lowered their price target on Block from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Block from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Block from $115.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Block from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Block by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Block by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Block by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

