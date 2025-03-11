Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA). In a filing disclosed on March 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alibaba Group stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) on 2/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) on 2/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 2/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/10/2025.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of BABA traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.79. The stock had a trading volume of 20,974,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,706,122. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.42 and a 200 day moving average of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $327.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $145.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rings Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 7,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.07.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

