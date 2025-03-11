Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET). In a filing disclosed on March 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Arista Networks stock on February 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) on 2/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) on 2/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 2/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/10/2025.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.31. 5,550,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,722,468. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 335.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $4,593,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $9,477,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,266.72. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,001 shares of company stock valued at $49,112,111. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

